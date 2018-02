(Photo by: Christine Newsom/93XRT)

Dispatch is coming to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on September 15th and you can get tickets before anyone else!

Grab tickets in the XRT’s presale beginning this Monday at 10 AM by using the password “xrtradio ” over at Ticketmaster.

In case you miss out on presale tickets, pick them up in the general onsale beginning at 10 AM this Friday.

