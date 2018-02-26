Photo: John David Mercer / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the not-so-fortunate son teaming up with three of Texas’ sharpest-dressed men.

John Fogerty and ZZ Top and getting together for the “Blues and Bayous” tour, with the co-headlining run kicking off on Ma7 22 in Atlantic City.

“ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists,” Fogerty raved in a press release. “Riffs, blues and bayous… bucket list!”

“John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring,” chimed ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons. “We’ve got a great show lined up for ya’!”

Among the shows is a special gig on June 26 in Mt. Pleasant, MI, when none less than the legendary Willie Nelson joins the bill.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale tickets become available on Tuesday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get presale information here and here.



See the full itinerary below.

5/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

5/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

5/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

5/29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

5/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

6/1 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

6/2 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park

6/3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

6/5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/6 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

6/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater

6/12 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

6/13 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/16 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/19 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

6/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

6/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion

6/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

6/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/26 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

6/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/29 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

*with Willie Nelson

