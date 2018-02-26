(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you were wandering around Chicago this weekend and thought to yourself, “hey that guy looks a lot like Mick Jagger,” you may not have been so crazy!

The Rolling Stones frontman spent some quality time in the Windy City reportedly taking in the best Chicago has to offer.

Among his stops were…

– Hanging out at Roscoe’s Tavern

– Dining at Spiaggia & Brindille

– Cocktails at Three Dots and a Dash

– Toured the Shedd Aquariaum