Rough Trade recording artists Parquet Courts are back and if you’re a sucker for classic punk rock, this one should do you nicely. Danger Mouse produced the forthcoming album, and even though he’s been incredibly busy in recent years with what has seemed like a million projects going on, it’s a bit of a surprise to see his name attached to a Parquet Courts record but that’s part of the reason that frontman Andrew Savage liked the idea. We like the result.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans” (Matador)

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love” (Madison Gate)

A Perfect Circle – “TalkTalk” (BMG)

(break)

Parquet Courts – “Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience” (Rough Trade)

MorMor – “Heaven’s Only Wishful” (Don’t Guess)

Rhye – “Count to Five” (Loma Vista)

Peking Duk – “Wasted” (Sony/SLP)

Teenage Wrist – “Dweeb” (Epitaph)

Beach House – “Lemon Glow” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Moaning – “Tired” (Sub Pop)

Twin Peaks – “Tossing Tears” (Grand Jury)

MGMT – “Me & Michael” (Columbia)

iceage – “Catch It” (Matador)

11pm

Everything Is Recorded – “Close But Not Quite (feat. Sampha)” (XL)

Titus Andronicus – “Above the Bodega (Local Business)” (Merge)

Post Animal – “Ralphie” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

George FitzGerald – “Roll Back (feat. Lil Silva)” (Domino)

Preoccupations – “Espionage” (Jagjaguwar)

King Tuff – “Psycho Star” (Sub Pop)

Speedy Ortiz – “Lucky 88” (Carpark)

José Gonzalez – “Killing For Love (with The Brite Lites)” (Mute)

Hookworms – “Static Resistance” (Domino)

(break)

Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman” (Sub Pop)

Hot Snakes – “Six Wave Hold-Down” (Sub Pop)

Josienne Clark & Ben Walker – “Chicago” (Rough Trade)

Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless” (Mom + Pop)