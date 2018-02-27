Photo: Katja Ogrin / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

As the euphoric electro-alt-pop of “Get Out,” the first single from Chvrches’ third album continues to filter its way into the mainstream, the group has announced the full tracklist for the upcoming release.

The group posted the news on Twitter and confirmed the title of the record is Love Is Dead.

Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry recently said she wanted the new album to be more immediate and from the heart. “[We wanted everything to be really honest,” she told NME. “If it’s going to be more pop it should be more aggressively pop – there’s no doing things in half measures.”

“It was nice to not be second-guessing ourselves,” she added. “It’s still consistent with what we’ve done before but it feels like it’ll be more of a live experience.”

There is still no release date for the album.

See the full tracklist for Love Is Dead below.

Love Is Dead

Graffiti

Get Out

Deliverance

My Enemy

Forever

Never Say Die

Miracle

Graves

Heaven/Hell

God’s Plan

Really Gone

ii

Wonderland