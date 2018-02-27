Filed Under:Pitchfork Music Festival
Twin Peaks, Beach House, Julia Holter, Broken Social Scene, and more took the stage at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on July 15th, 2016.(Photo by: Floyd McCraney/dearfloydphoto.com)

Pitchfork Music Festival makes its return Union Park from July 20-22 this year and announced their first wave of artists to their lineup today.

Among the artists scheduled to play are Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and more.

Tickets are available now and more information can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live