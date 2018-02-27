Twin Peaks, Beach House, Julia Holter, Broken Social Scene, and more took the stage at Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on July 15th, 2016.(Photo by: Floyd McCraney/dearfloydphoto.com)

Pitchfork Music Festival makes its return Union Park from July 20-22 this year and announced their first wave of artists to their lineup today.

Among the artists scheduled to play are Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and more.

Tickets are available now and more information can be found here.