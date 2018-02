Credit: Olivia Bee

Due to overwhelming demand, The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a second Chicago concert as part of their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins second Chicago show will be on Tuesday, August 14th.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 5th at 10AM via Ticketmaster.

The Smashing Pumpkins will exclusively perform songs from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina.