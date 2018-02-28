Piotr Piatrouski | Dreamstime.com

Prior to Jason Isbell taking the stage at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove last night (a full recap of both shows will be coming tomorrow), Marty Lennartz gave a lovely introduction on the power and depth of Isbell’s music and lyrics. He also was responsible for telling the sold out crowd to silence their cell phones and leave them in their pockets, purses, or bags throughout the show.

While I didn’t observe any disappointment amongst concertgoers in my immediate vicinity, I’m sure there were some people that weren’t too thrilled with that aspect.

Lennartz quelled any disappointment perfectly by telling the audience that they were going to be part of a truly unique spectacle and the memories of the show will be better cherished by fully engaging with your mind rather than with your cell phone.

Without giving away too much for those heading to night two of Jason Isbell at the Tivoli, it was an experience that would have been ruined by the constant brightness and distraction of people using their cell phones. The magic of the moment and profoundness of his songwriting would have been lost had the room been emanating with cell phone lights.

I generally support the use of cell phones at concerts. With the price of concerts rising in the past few year, people may no longer attend them with the frequency they used to. It’s a special occasion and if you want to grab a couple of photos to look back on, show your friends, share on social media, go for it. Plus, everyone has a different backstory and it could be the only time attendees can see this artist in person.

Cell phones also allow those not in the room to take in the beauty of those truly once in a lifetime moments. As an example, I never would have come across this incredible Tedeschi Trucks Band video where they brought out Trey Anastasio and performed a 30+ minute rendition of “Mountain Jam” had it not been captured by a fan and uploaded on YouTube.

These types of things are worth documenting and sharing with the world at large. It continually highlights the masterful creativity these artists put forth and for me, gives a greater incentive to purchase a ticket next time that band is in town.

However, there are limitations.

If you’ve got your phone out videotaping the whole show or snapping pictures the entire time, that’s excessive. More importantly though, if it becomes a distraction to your fellow concertgoers and they kindly ask you to stop, then it behooves you to abide by their request to put your phone away. After all, the magic of the moment is happening right in front of you and why go to a concert if you can’t take that in?

We then get to an environment like last night’s show with Jason Isbell & I’m With Her. Both artists were able to impeccably command the room. In a 1,000 seat venue, they were able to make concertgoers feel as if we were sitting in their living rooms listening to them sing songs. Needless to say, a setting like this is not one where you use a cell phone.

Ultimately, if you’re going to use your phone at a concert to snap a photo or take a video, be mindful of your surroundings. In a quiet room with a musician and an acoustic guitar, a phone kills the ambiance and uniqueness of the moment. Heck, any intimate setting can be thrown off when someone decides to whip their phone out and take a picture. However, if you’re at a loud, packed show, go ahead and take a photo or short video. As long as you aren’t impeding on other concertgoers enjoyment of the show, I have no problem with you using your phone.

If you’ve gotta take/make a call during a show though, take it outside for Pete’s sake.