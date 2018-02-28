Photo: Zoe Meyers / USA Today

Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.

Imagine Dragons, Friday, July 13th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre goes on sale Saturday at 10am; Purchase tickets in XRT’s presale Friday from Noon to 10pm and use the password: IG2018. Get tickets here.

After selling out their July 7th concert in minutes Radiohead has added a July 6th date at United Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 12:00 Noon. Get tickets here.

Dispatch at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 9/15, 7 PM, on sale Fri 3/2, 10 AM. Buy Tickets Here.

93XRT Show Gomez at The Vic, 6/15-16, 7:30 PM, on sale Fri 3/2, 10 AM. Buy Tickets Here.

Eagles at United Center, 3/14 & 10/15, 8 PM, second show added, on sale Fri 3/2, 10 AM. Buy from Ticketmaster.

Smashing Pumpkins at United Center, 8/13-14, 7:30 PM, 8/13 sold out, 8/14 added, on sale Mon 3/5, 10 AM. Buy from Ticketmaster.

Alan Parsons Project Live at Copernicus Center, 6/5, 7:30 PM, all-ages. Buy Tickets Here.

Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park, 7/20-22. Buy Tickets Here.