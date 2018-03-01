By Emma Mac
(Photo By: Christine Newsom/93XRT)

It’s a sleepy time of year, but one easy way to feel rejuvenated is to freshen up your playlist. These four new songs have been brightening up my short winter days lately, and hopefully they can do the same for you! For more new music listen to New Music Thursday all day long on XRT, and catch a solid hour of new music with New Noise at Nine at 9 pm.

“Mr. Tillman” – Father John Misty

“Kids These Days” – Shakey Graves

“Nameless, Faceless” – Courtney Barnett

“Wait By The River” – Lord Huron

