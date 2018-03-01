(Photo by:Christine Newsom/93XRT)

This week Jason Isbell graced us frozen and fatigued Chicagoans with 2 sold out XRT Shows at the Historic Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. He offered the crowd the serenity and peace of mind that only live music can instill, and XRT listeners took to twitter to voice their approval.

First, a message from the man of the hour:

Had a really wonderful time in Downers Grove, Il these past couple nights. Thanks @hoganhere for being your magnificent self, and thanks @93XRT for putting on the shows. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 1, 2018

And the tweeting ovation:

As I predicted, @JasonIsbell made me ugly cry by playing Cover Me Up tonight. Most visceral love song there ever was. Amazing show @93XRT — Gail Swanson (@practicallyUX) March 1, 2018

best night of music in my life (and I am 60) @hoganhere is a national treasure and you – no words — amy cavanaugh (@hockeyamy) March 1, 2018

the tivoli is a wonderful room that i loved getting to grow up in. my favorite place in DG. honest story songs are at the core of my adoration for the heart of the south. tonight was unlike anything i've felt. thank you, @JasonIsbell + @93XRT! 🙏🏼 #615inthe630 pic.twitter.com/lX7VcZiJyL — heather murray (@mynameisheather) March 1, 2018

My heart grew three sizes bigger tonight. Thanks @JasonIsbell and @93XRT for the most amazing evening. — Rebecca Staley (@RebeccaStaley16) March 1, 2018

So I luck into my beautiful wife getting these @jasonisbell tix for her 50th & inviting me to join & I get to see Kelly @hoganhere as icing on the cake? Why not just invite Mavis and do The Weight. I dunno @Malsamson — Capn Bill (@billsamson) February 28, 2018

I was lucky enough to sit front row at this great show. Thank you @JasonIsbell for signing my album after the show. @imwithherband you have a new fan in me. — Bierz (@mbierzyc) February 28, 2018

Fantastic show, Jason! We enjoyed your commentary between songs almost as much as the music! Looking forward to the next time we see you! — Lisa Youngdahl (@lsydesign) February 28, 2018

There you have it, proof that XRT has the best listeners in the world. And special thanks to I’m With Her and Kelly Hogan for your support!

