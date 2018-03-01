By Emma Mac
Filed Under:I'm with her, Jason Isbell, Kelly Hogan, Tivoli Theatre
(Photo by:Christine Newsom/93XRT)

This week Jason Isbell graced us frozen and fatigued Chicagoans with 2 sold out XRT Shows at the Historic Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. He offered the crowd the serenity and peace of mind that only live music can instill, and XRT listeners took to twitter to voice their approval.

First, a message from the man of the hour:

And the tweeting ovation:

There you have it, proof that XRT has the best listeners in the world. And special thanks to I’m With Her and Kelly Hogan for your support!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live