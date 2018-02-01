Baseball, Bands and Brehmer Giveaway

Join your best friend in the whole world, Lin Brehmer, for a trip to Arizona for spring baseball and great music at Innings Festival!

Throughout February, 93XRT will award trips for two to Arizona including:

– Roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, AZ leaving Chicago on March 22nd and returning on March 26th

– 4-night hotel stay (double accommodations) at Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West

– Two tickets to a spring baseball game on March 23rd

– Two 3-day passes to Innings Festival on March 23rd-25th at Tempe Beach Park and Arts Park

– Airport transfers in Arizona

Beginning on February 5th, listen at 7:45am for Cubs Manager Joe Maddon’s reading of a featured song lyric on XRT. Then call 312-861-WXRT(9978). The first person with the correct song title, beginning with the 10th caller, wins that day’s trip!

Performances at Innings Festival include The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, The Head And The Heart, The Decemberists, Local Natives, Cold War Kids, Dispatch, Lord Huron and more!

Listen all month for your chance to win! Must be 21 or older to enter.