Jason Isbell at The Tivoli Theatre

93XRT proudly presents two nights with Jason Isbell at the intimate Classic Cinemas’ Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove on February 27th and 28th !

Jason Isbell

Classic Cinemas’ Tivoli Theatre

February 27th and 28th



Tickets on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 AM

XRT Presale Thursday, January 25th from 10 AM – 10 PM. Password “WXRT”



93XRT proudly presents two nights with Jason Isbell at the intimate Classic Cinemas’ Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove on February 27th and 28th!



General Admission tickets are $60. General admission tickets will be seats behind the reserved seating. These will be first come first served & not assigned.

VIP tickets are $95 and include reserved seating, plus a limited edition concert poster distributed on-site. VIP tickets with reserved seating will be located in the first few rows of the theatre. These seats will be first come first served, not assigned.

Doors open at 6:30pm and show will begin at 7:30pm both nights.

Brought to you by 93XRT, Classic Cinemas and Chicago Volvo Retailers.

This special concert event is for guests 21 and over. Tickets available while supplies last. All sales are final and there will be no refunds issued after purchase.