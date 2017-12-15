Join Lin Brehmer for a Culinary Adventure in Ireland!

Join Lin Brehmer for a 10-day culinary excursion to the Emerald Isle

A Private Group Journey

10 Days Dublin – Killarney – Cork – Dublin

Depart Chicago May 8, 2018

$4,299.00 per person

Including round trip air from Chicago, and all departure taxes and surcharges

Itinerary:

MAY 8 USA / DUBLIN: Fly transatlantic overnight from Chicago to Dublin, Ireland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

MAY 9 ARRIVE IN DUBLIN, IRELAND: Welcome to Ireland! After collecting your bags, you will meet with your driver in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. Shortly afterwards, your group transfer will depart and make its way towards your Dublin hotel. Your rooms will be available for early check-in. This afternoon, visit the Guinness Storehouse. Raise a mug of the “black stuff” and drink in Dublin views at the Gravity Bar. This evening, join your fellow travelers for a Welcome Dinner in your hotel. (D)

MAY 10 DUBLIN / MIDLETON / KILLARNEY: Departing Dublin, you travel south towards County Cork and to the Old Midleton Distillery, home of Jameson Irish Whiskey, a Local Specialty, and taste the triple-distilled, twice-as-smooth whiskey. Later, continue on to bustling Killarney. The town on the lakes is famous for its lively pubs and open, cheerful atmosphere, full of what the Irish call “craic!” – Gaelic for fun. This evening, enjoy a special Gourmet dinner in your hotel. (B/D)

MAY 11 DINGLE & KILLARNEY: Today, begin by heading out to the beautiful Dingle Peninsula. This peninsula is a Gaeltacht, a unique area where the Irish language is preserved. There is time to explore the town of Dingle, a colorful fishing port. Later, return to Killarney. This evening, head to a local pub in Killarney where your group will enjoy a private traditional music session. The remainder of your evening is free. (B)

May 12 KILLARNEY / KINSALE / CORK: Enjoy breakfast before departing from Killarney and making your way to Kinsale in County Cork. Enjoy a walking tour of Kinsale, the ideal way to explore this unique town which has been at the center of Irish history since the first settlers came. The history of Kinsale is the History of Ireland. Celts, Vikings, Normans, and English as well as settlers from mainland Europe and North America have made it a unique place. Afterwards, enjoy free time to explore Kinsale’s winding streets lined with galleries and gift shops, lively bars, and superb restaurants. Later, head to Cork for dinner and overnight. (B/D)

MAY 13 CORK FOOD TRAIL: This morning, depart on a walking food trail tour in Cork. Enjoy tastings in different markets, cheese mongers, fishmongers, butchers, bakers and more and meet the people who produce some of the best food in Ireland. Visit the famous English Market. Situated in the heart of Cork City, the English Market is a roofed food market and has been trading since 1788. The remainder of your afternoon and evening are free. (B)

MAY 14 COOKING DEMONSTRATION: After breakfast, enjoy your morning at leisure. This afternoon, make your way to Ballymaloe Cookery School where you will enjoy an in-depth cooking demonstration. Cork’s Ballymaloe Cookery School really needs little introduction. The school is headed up by Darina Allen, a woman who is passionate about Ireland’s produce and is an all-round warrior for the country’s local producers. In this school, students learn the importance of sourcing carefully. Much of the ingredients in use here are from the school’s own gardens. Freshly gathered produce forms the basis of the learning here. Afterwards, enjoy dinner in Ballymaloe. Later, return to Cork for overnight. (B/D)

MAY 15 CORK / CASHEL / DUBLIN FOOD TRAIL: After breakfast you depart from Cork early this morning and make your way towards Dublin. When you arrive in Dublin, depart on a Dublin Tasting Walk. Visit a range of bakeries, food halls, street markets, cheese mongers, delicatessens, and other specialty shops. You’ll meet those who have produced and traded great food for generations as well as recent arrivals who use great Irish produce to bring new international and contemporary tastes to the table. As you enjoy the food, you’ll also learn a little about the culture and history of each neighborhood. Afterwards, the remainder of your day and evening are free in Dublin. (B)

MAY 16 DUBLIN: Enjoy a day at leisure in Dublin. This evening, meet the rest of your group and enjoy a farewell dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

MAY 17 DUBLIN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Ireland as transfers begin to Dublin airport, where after check-in you will have plenty of time for your last-minute duty-free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

Package Includes

•Round-trip air from Chicago to Dublin

•Dublin – 1 night, 4-Star Stephens Green Hotel (including guaranteed early check-in)

•Killarney – 2 nights, 4-Star Great Southern Hotel (The Malton)

•Cork – 3 nights, 4-Star Maryborough Hotel

•Dublin – 2 nights, 4-Star Stephens Green Hotel

•Breakfast each morning, except day of arrival

•5, three-course dinners, including dinner in Ballymaloe Cooking School

•Luxury motorcoach with services of a professional Irish driver/guide

•Guinness Storehouse

•Midleton Distillery

•Dingle Peninsula Excursion

•Traditional music session in Killarney

•Guided walking tour in Kinsale

•Cork Food Trail – Guided walking tour and tastings

•Ballymaloe Cookery School – 3-hour cooking demonstration

•Dublin Food Trail – Guided walking tour and tastings

•Portfolio of travel documents

•Porterage of one suitcase per person

•24-hour emergency customer service while in Ireland

For more information contact: 847-606-6065

Email: info@journeysconnect.com Please book early as space is subject to availability