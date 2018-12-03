10 Things You Didn't Know About The Head And The Heart

The Head and the Heart are set to headline the 93XRT Holiday Jam at the Chicago Theatre this week.

Before you head out to the Chicago Theatre, get caught up on the history of the band with these 10 facts you may not have known.

1. The band has had their music featured in several TV shows including Chuck, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, The Good Doctor, Sons Of Anarchy, and more.

2. The band sold 10,000 copies of their self-titled debut album before they were signed by Sub Pop. The album then became one of Sub Pop's best-selling debut releases. Prior to signing with Sub-Pop, the band members used to burn CD's and sell them at shows.

3. Several members of the band utlized their break in 2014 to pursue different things. Pianist Kenny Hensley learned to fly planes and enrolled in kung-fu training in China while the band was on a break. Bassist Chris Zasche got a camper and lived in the Canadian Rockies. Charity Rose Thielen took time to write for Mavis Staples.

4. They made a cameo on the Showtime series Roadies appearing as the opening act in the first episode.

5. The band regrouped in California to record their album Signs of Light and would boogie board before going in to write music.

6. Vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell said that Fleetwood Mac and Simon & Garfunkel played a major role in the sound of their album Signs of Light.

7. Russell doesn't really get nervous about the public response to a new album. "I believe in it so heavily that I don't really care if you can't connect with it, because somebody has to connect with it. If I can connect this hard to something, there's somebody out there who is gonna get it, " he once said.

8. Cameron Crowe played a big role in their song "All We Ever Knew." Russell had been working on it for awhile, but had hit a wall. Crowe wanted them to be in the pilot for Roadies and that was all the inspiration they needed to finish the song.

9. They are road warriors. Setlist.fm has a record of 288 shows the band performed between the years 2011-2014.

10. The band are Lollapalooza veterans having performed in both 2014 and 2017.