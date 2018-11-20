The Truth Behind Microwaving A Turkey

Have you been on the giving or receiving end of the now viral #25lbTurkeyChallenge?

If you're out of the loop (as I myself was until a few minutes ago, a millennial, sorry millennials) the gist is this. Millennials are asking their parents via text whether or not it's possible to microwave a 25-pound turkey and posting screenshots of their conversations.

If this sounds absurd, it's because it is.

Nevertheless it has taken the internet by storm and provided some comedic interactions. If you want to see some of them, just search Twitter for #25lbTurkeyChallenge.

For the most part, it's not possible. Your microwave is likely too small to hold a 25-pound turkey inside. However, it's entirely possible to cook a smaller bird in a microwave.

Butterball weighed in.

We started microwaving turkeys before hashtags even existed. The #25LBturkeychallenge is a little ambitious, but a 12-pound turkey is no challenge at all. Give us a call at 1-800-BUTTERBALL and we’ll walk you through it step-by-step. — Butterball (@butterball) November 16, 2018

There you have it!

Now we can all go back to making avocado toast while having a good chuckle.