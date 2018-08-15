Watch Over 450 Guitarists Play AC/DC's "Highway To Hell"

While the idea of breaking a world record is cool, plugging in over 450 electric guitars and getting them to play simultaneously leaves a high potential for things to go haywire.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case as 457 guitarists plugged in to play AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" in Sydney over the weekend.

The group aimed to break a world record for the most people playing the same song at the same time on electric guitar.

The Australian Associate Press reports that each guitarist was plugged into a mini-Marshall battery powered amp the size of a small tissue box. Each guitarist paid a $45 registartion fee with all proceeds going to the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Check out their performance below.