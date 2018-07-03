Keep Your 4th of July Party "Rockin' In The Free World" [Playlist]

XRT listeners gearing up for 4th of July festivities already have a lot on their plates. Between grocery shopping for items to grill, securing a parking spot away from parade routes, and sprinting to the finish of an abbreviated workday, the beginning of July is stacked with activities to do before officially celebrating Independence Day. While listeners complete these objectives, we've prepared a playlist to ensure that barbecues and other 4th of July shindigs are scored with songs that are prime for the holiday.

Van William - "Fourth of July"

The California native's The Revolution EP quickly resonated with XRT listeners after being released last September. Van William's easing vocals and lighthearted riffs lead the second track off of the EP, and serve as friendly reminders of the artist's upcoming sets at Lollapalooza and Evanston's SPACE.

Video of Van William - Fourth Of July (Official Audio)

Neil Young - "Rockin' In The Free World"

This song is invigorating any day of the year, especially on the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Indepedence. "There's colors on the street, red, white, and blue" will be extra pertinent tomorrow, especially so for those who experienced Neil Young's solo performances at the Auditorium Theatre this past weekend.

Video of Neil Young - Rockin&#039; In The Free World

The Head and the Heart - "Summertime"

Exhale the stresses of party preparation and absorb the alleviating tones of The Head and the Heart. "Summertime" is one of the highlights off of Let's Be Still, the Seattle band's second album, and is audibly reminiscient of a soothing breeze.

Video of The Head and the Heart - Summertime [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Foster The People - "Don't Stop (Color on the Walls)"

Torches has been a quintessential summer album since being released in May of 2011. "Don't Stop (Color on the Walls)" has a playful pace that, along with some peppy whistling, keeps listeners upbeat and attentive to the eccentric flavors that the song features.

Video of Foster The People - Don&#039;t Stop (Color on the Walls)

Band of Horses - "Casual Party"

Maintain an informal atmosphere at your 4th of July celebration with this leisurely Band of Horses song. "Children and dogs and manicured lawns" will certainly translate from this 2016 track to countless get-togethers tomorrow.