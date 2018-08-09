The 5 Songs That Influenced Alice Merton's Music

Alice Merton sings "I've got no roots, but my home was never on the ground" in her infectious song "No Roots."

We took her to task prior to her Live From Studio X session to find out where her music is rooted and the songs that influenced her.

Much like her upbringing, Merton's musical journey has taken her all over the place with a wide-variety of artists and songs that have shaped her career.

Enjoy this video of the five songs that have shaped Alice Merton's music.

My 5: Alice Merton

1. Alan Parsons Project - Prime Time

2. Regina Spektor - Fidelity

3. The Killers - When You Were Young

4. The Beatles - Octopus's Garden

5. Elton John - Your Song