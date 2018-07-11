Slurpee Day is This Wednesday - This is How 7-Eleven is Celebrating

Every year on July 11, people flock to 7-Eleven to celebrate a major holiday: free Slurpee day.

This year, the store is giving customers access to a featured drink -- the new, limited-edition flavor, Cap'n Crunch Berries.

The catch is that you can either get a small cup of the new flavor or any of their other regular flavors including piña colada, blue raspberry and wild cherry, for free between 11am and 7pm. They really are staying in the 7-Eleven theme here. Previous estimates reveal the chain will give out about 9 million Slurpees that day!

While you're there you can also pick up a $1 Big Bite hot dog on July 11 and July 18 (National Hot Dog Day). Remember to top that sucker off with some of their delicious condiments including chili, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and more. No ketchup though.

Not a fan of Slurpees and hot dogs?

To celebrate their 91st anniversary, the chain is extending their deals all week long as part of 7 Deals in 7 Days. Most deals involve you purchasing something to get something free and require you to become a 7Rewards member so download the app or register online.

Get the full list of deals over at B96.com!