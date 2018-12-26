Study Shows Booze & Coffee May Be The Key To A Long Life

The key to a long life may not be through a healthy diet or regular exercise. It could be through cofee and alcohol.

Researchers from the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders shared the results of their The 90+ Study looking at what common factors people who were 90 years or older had in common.

The study began back in 2003 and had more than 1,600 people enrolled. Participants were visited by researchers every six months to undergo neurological and neuropsychological tests. On top of sharing information about their diet, physical activity, and medical history, participants underwent cognitive and physical tests to see how well people in their age group were functioning.

One of the main findings of the study showed people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. Additionally, people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than their normal or underweight counterparts.

The study didn't discuss the health conditions alcohol and coffee drinkers had to their counterparts. So while they can't say people who drink alcohol and coffee will lead healthier lives, their findings show those people tend to live longer lives.