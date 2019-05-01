Alice Merton Shows You How To Make Her Signature 'Alice Smoothie'

Alice Merton loves to cook, but rarely gets the opportunity to do so when she's on tour. When she came to Chicago last week to play a sold out show at Bottom Lounge, we offered up our culinary studio to let her show off her skills. Let us tell you, she delivered!

If Merton does get the opportunity to cook on the road, her go to recipe is the Alice Smoothie, a mixture of fruit, mint, soy milk, and maple syrup. Quick, easy, healthy, and most of all... Delicious!

Find the full recipe and directions below and watch the video above as Merton gives you a tutorial on how to make the Alice Smoothie.

Alice Merton's debut album Mint is available to purchase now. Click here for more information.

Ingredients

- Banana

- Frozen Strawberries

- Fresh Mint Leaves

- Soy Milk

- Maple Syrup

Directions

Heat up frozen strawberries in microwave until consistency is a little thick. Cut up banana into slices and place in blender alongside strawberries. Add a splash of soy milk to blender. Break up several mint leaves and add to the blender. Lastly, add a drizzle of maple syrup into the blender. The maple syrup is optional, but will make your smoothie taste much sweeter! Start blender and alternate between medium and low speeds for 30 seconds and then leave on low speed for about a minute until all ingredients are thoroughly blended together.