The Area 51 Music Festival Has Been Canceled

The "Storm Area 51" event that went viral on Facebook is set to take place just a few days from now. In case you missed it, event organizers wrote "we will all meet up in Rural Nevada and coordinate our parties. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens."

While it's not a wise idea to take part in this activity, that didn't stop people from capitalizing on the craze. A music festival dubbed "Alienstock" spawned from the viral sensation and was set to take place in Rachel, Nevada (a town with a population of 54 in the 2010 census) from September 19-22.

According to Las Vegas news station KVVU, the event is no more.

"Alienstock" founder Matty Roberts decided to pull the plug on the festival. In a statement to KVVU, Roberts said,

"Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival. The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place. In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.

We are officially disconnecting from Connie West, Rachel NV and AlienStocks affiliation with them. We will no longer offer our logo, social media, website or Matty Roberts likeness or scheduled appearance. In short, the relationship has ended permanently, and AlienStock will be moving to a safe, clean secure area in Downtown Las Vegas as an alternative.

We are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0. We foresee a possible humanitarian disaster in the works, and we can’t participate in any capacity at this point.

AlienStock is a brand that stands for unity and concern for like minded people. It’s grown into much more than a location. It’s a phenomenon that can only promise absolute safety and peace, and we need to move the Festival to guarantee that. Stay tuned for more news... it’s BIG!"

If something has the potential to become Fyre Fest 2.0, it's probably a wise idea to no longer proceed with it.