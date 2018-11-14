How An All-Star Band Is Formed
Take a deeper dive into the findings of our Twitter survey.
November 14, 2018
Last week we tasked our Twitter followers to name their ultimate fantasy band to create an album of original material.
You can read the entire article here, but this podcast takes a deeper dive into the findings and explains how we ended up with them.
