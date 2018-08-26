Another day of spinning nothing but vinyl on the radio.

If you want to see everything we played on All Vinyl Saturday, just take a look at the playlist below.

Prince - Purple Rain (Side 2)

The Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour (Side 2)

Pearl Jam - 10 (Side 1)

Bad Company - Bad Company (Side 1)

Beck - Morning Phase (Side A)

Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac (Side 2)

Black Crowes - Shake Your Moneymaker (Side 1)

The Police - Synchronicity (Side 2)

Stevie Wonder - Innervisions (Side 1)

Rolling Stones - Tattoo You (Side 1)

Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever (Side 1)

The Clash - London Calling (Side 2)

Bruce Springsteen - The River (Side 2)

Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti (Side 3)

Grateful Dead - In the Dark (Side 1)

Paul McCartney - Band On The Run (Side 1)

Foo Fighters - One By One (Side A & B)

Aerosmith - Toys In The Attic (Side 1)

The Who - Quadrophenia (Side 3)

Elvis Costello - This Year’s Model (Side 2)

Peter Gabriel - Plays Live (Side 4)

The Cars - The Cars (Side1)

Radiohead - In Rainbows (Side 2)

David Bowie - Young Americans (Side B)

U2 - Rattle & Hum (Side 1)

Yes – Close To The Edge (Side 2)

Cheap Trick - In Color (2)