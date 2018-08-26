Everything We Played On All Vinyl Saturday
Take a full look at all the album sides we played.
Another day of spinning nothing but vinyl on the radio.
If you want to see everything we played on All Vinyl Saturday, just take a look at the playlist below.
Prince - Purple Rain (Side 2)
The Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour (Side 2)
Pearl Jam - 10 (Side 1)
Bad Company - Bad Company (Side 1)
Beck - Morning Phase (Side A)
Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac (Side 2)
Black Crowes - Shake Your Moneymaker (Side 1)
The Police - Synchronicity (Side 2)
Stevie Wonder - Innervisions (Side 1)
Rolling Stones - Tattoo You (Side 1)
Tom Petty - Full Moon Fever (Side 1)
The Clash - London Calling (Side 2)
Bruce Springsteen - The River (Side 2)
Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti (Side 3)
Grateful Dead - In the Dark (Side 1)
Paul McCartney - Band On The Run (Side 1)
Foo Fighters - One By One (Side A & B)
Aerosmith - Toys In The Attic (Side 1)
The Who - Quadrophenia (Side 3)
Elvis Costello - This Year’s Model (Side 2)
Peter Gabriel - Plays Live (Side 4)
The Cars - The Cars (Side1)
Radiohead - In Rainbows (Side 2)
David Bowie - Young Americans (Side B)
U2 - Rattle & Hum (Side 1)
Yes – Close To The Edge (Side 2)
Cheap Trick - In Color (2)