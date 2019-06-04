5 Ways To Boost Your Energy That Don't Require Drinking 25 Cups Of Coffee

A new study from Queen Anne University of London has been making rounds across the internet for the claim that drinking large amounts of coffee, even 25 cups a day, won't have a detrimental effect on your heart.

While this study comes in contrast to previous studies about the negative effects of caffeine, it probably isn't the wisest idea to start guzzling 25 cups of coffee a day. However, there was also a recent study we reported on that suggested alcohol and coffee are key to a long life. So... Who knows?

Aside from the potential health effects, it would make a pretty big dent on your wallet if you decided to have 25 cups of coffee a day.

We'll let scientists continue on the everlasting debate on coffee's effect on the body. Let's take a look at five ways to give yourself an energy boost without reaching for that cup of joe.

1. Exercise

If you're struggling to keep your eyes open, go exercise. Studies have shown that spending 20 minutes outdoors can make you feel more alive. Plus, what better way to get over the lunch fatigue than by working out?

2. Take A Cold Shower

While you may not have access to a shower if you're at the office, a cold shower can do wonders for your energy if you can take one. Research has shown that taking a 3-minute shower helps combat chronic fatigue.

3. Drink Some Water

Hydration is never a bad idea. Even if you're mildly dehydrated you can begin experiencing symptoms of fatigue. Instead of reaching for the coffee, grab a cup of water to reenergize.

4. Socialize

Even if you're struggling to put sentences together, studies have shown that people who socialize tend to feel more awake than those who are sedentary or in a quiet environment

5. Laugh

Now you have your excuse to pop on your favorite stand up comic! Studies have shown that laughter can help boost energy levels. If you're looking for some comedic material, check out this Lin's Bin on the unwritten rules of radio disc jockeys.