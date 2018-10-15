Amy Winehouse Hologram To Go On Tour In 2019

Amy WInehouse fans will be able to hear her music in concert in the near future.

Her father Mitch Winehouse told Reuters that a hologram of the late singer is in the works with plans to go on tour in 2019. The hologram will be projected on stage with a live band that accompanies the voice from her original recordings.

All proceeds the family receives from the shows will go to The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people suffering with substance abuse and other challenges.

Her father told Reuters, “Fans have been clamoring for something new from Amy, but really there isn’t anything new. We felt this would be a tremendous way for Amy both to revisit her fans through a hologram, and also an incredible way to raise money for our foundation.”

Reuters also notes that the Winehouse family will have final approval over the show.