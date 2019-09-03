Andrew Bird is bringing his annual Gezelligheid Concerts back to Chicago with performances at the Fourth Presbyterian Church on December 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via jamusa.com, but XRT listeners can get early access to tickets in the XRT presale beginning this Thursday at 10 AM using the password xrtbird.

Bird has been touring behind his twelfth studio album My Finest Work Yet and performed a Live From Studio X set this past April. Watch the set in its entirety right here.