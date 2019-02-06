Andrew Bird Announces Intimate Concerts At Green Mill
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
February 6, 2019
Andrew Bird will be making his return to Chicago with two intimate concerts at the legendary Green Mill.
The concerts will celebrate the release of his forthcoming album My Finest Work Yet and will take place on April 2 & 3. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM an will only be sold via a lottery system.
Click here to purchase tickets for the April 2nd show and here for the April 3rd show.