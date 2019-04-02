Watch Andrew Bird Perform Live From Studio X
Enjoy music & conversation with Andrew Bird.
April 2, 2019
Andrew Bird recently released his twelfth studio album My Finest Work Yet on March 22nd and is performing a string of shows at The Green Mill this week to celebrate before coming back to the Chicago Theatre for a 93XRT Show on July 16th.
Join us at 3 PM this Wednesday where Andrew Bird will be performing a Live From Studio X set at a secret Chicagoland venue.
In case you didn't get tickets to the show, you can watch a webcast of his performance right here on 93XRT.com beginning at 3 PM.
Enter for your chance to win a limited edition Andrew Bird Live from Studio X Poster from his Studio X performance on April 3rd, 2019. Must be 21+ to enter.