Ann Wilson On Chris Cornell, "I Was Not Surprised When He Died."

Ann Wilson and Chris Cornell shared a longtime friendship.

Earlier this year, Wilson paid tribute to Cornell on her recent album Immortal with a cover of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway."

Video of Ann Wilson - I Am The Highway (Audio)

In an interview with SiriusXM (via Ultimate Classic Rock), Wilson said, "I was not surprised when he died."

She added,

"No, I was not surprised. I don’t know why I say that – it’s just something that I feel from Chris. He was so complicated. He always struggled with mundanity. He was really in another dimension, and for him to be normal was really hard.”

Wilson doesn't appear to hold any ill-intent with her words. Back in 2017, she spoke about meeting Cornell for the first time back when they both lived in Seattle.

She said,

"It was obvious to me from the get-go that Chris was an extraordinarily complicated and sensitive, bright person, somebody who was almost like a seer, otherworldly. He was very shy, with these bright, penetrating eyes..."

"I think that on one level, he relished the fame. But there’s a fine line between achieving notoriety and having to measure up to other people’s ideals. These guys were expected to be voices of a generation. I don’t think he was comfortable with that; I don’t think any of them were."