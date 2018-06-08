The One Chicago Pizza Place That Made Anthony Bourdain Change His Mind On Deep Dish

Chef, writer, and television personality Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.

Bourdain's CNN show No Reservations was a hit taking viewers on a culinary adventure showcasing the finest, the strangest, and most of all the most entertaining food and nightlife from around the world.

He famously despised deep dish pizza and didn't undserstand why Chicagoans loved it. Until he went to one place.

Check out the No Reservations clip below where Bourdain changes his mind on deep dish pizza after a trip to Burt's Place in Morton Grove.

Video of Anthony Bourdain - Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

According to CNN, Bourdain's cause of death was suicide.

If you are in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.