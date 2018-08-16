Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

The "Queen Of Soul" Aretha Franklin passed away in her Detroit home at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

BREAKING: Publicist for Aretha Franklin says the Queen of Soul died Thursday at her home in Detroit. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2018

Her family released a statement saying (via Pitchfork):

In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

Botn in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Franklin grew up in a musical household singing in church with her sisters. Her father was a pastor while her mother was an accomplished pianist and gospel singer.

She released her debut studio album Songs of Faith when she was 14 years old.

Over the years Franklin scored numerous hits including "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," "Respect," "Baby I Love You," "Chain Of Fools," "Think," "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man," "I'm In Love," "Break It To Me Gently," "Get It Right," and countless others.

In 1987, Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She won eighteen Grammy Awards including the prestigous Lifetime Achievement Award. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

Her last live performance took place in November 2017 at a fundraiser for Elton John's AIDS Foundation.