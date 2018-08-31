Family & Friends of the late Aretha Franklin are gathering Friday morning at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral service.

The service will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Holliday, Fantasia, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, and more. Speakers include President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Gov. Rick Snyder, Clive Davis, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and more.

You can watch the service below.