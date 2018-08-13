Report: Aretha Franklin Is Gravely Ill In Detroit

Friends and family have gathered to be with the "Queen of Soul."

August 13, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Chris Kleponis/Pool

Features

Sad news to start your week with as the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and currently surrounded by friends and family in Detroit.

Franklin's friend and WDIV anchor Evrod Cassimy reported the news of Franklin's health earlier today, which was then confirmed by Local 4 WDIV Detroit.

Franklin announced her retirement earlier in 2017.

Aretha Franklin