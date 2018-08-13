Report: Aretha Franklin Is Gravely Ill In Detroit

Sad news to start your week with as the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and currently surrounded by friends and family in Detroit.

Franklin's friend and WDIV anchor Evrod Cassimy reported the news of Franklin's health earlier today, which was then confirmed by Local 4 WDIV Detroit.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

BREAKING: Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, is gravely ill, her family told Local 4 on Monday. https://t.co/Q97LBK9jJG — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 13, 2018

Franklin announced her retirement earlier in 2017.