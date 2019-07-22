Legendary New Orleans Musician Art Neville Dead At 81

Legendary New Orleans keyboardist and singer Art Neville has passed away at the age of 81.

As a founding member of The Meters and The Neville Brothers, Neville played a prominent role in penning many songs that would become New Orleans standards. According to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, Neville's health had been declining for years. Neville's longtime manager Kent Sorrell told the paper Neville passed peacefully.

"He passed away at home with his adoring wife Lorraine by his side. He toured the world how many times, but he always came home to Valence Street," Sorrell said.

His work with The Meters helped lay the foundation for funk music and includes timeless classics such as "Cissy Strut," "Hey Pocky A-Way," and "Look-Ka Py Py."

The Meters also had a profound impact on many in the rock world with notable musicians like Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones calling upon the band to perform private parties or open for them on tour.

Following the dissolution of The Meters, Art Neville went on to form The Neville Brothers alongside his three younger brothers Charles, Aaron, and Cyril.

A staple of the New Orleans music scene, Neville would often be found performing at the iconic New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate notes that The Neville Brothers often served as the festival's final act on Sunday with Art giving a nod to Star Trek fans by flashing the Vulcan "live long and prosper" salute.

On December 19, 2018, Neville announced his retirement after more than six decades in music.