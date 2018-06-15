Musicians Are Sharing Incredible Stories Of Their Least Attended Gigs

The life of a musician may seem glamorous, but every one of them will tell you a tale that'll make you think otherwise.

That is currently being done on Twitter as numerous musicians have shared stories after the account @Tankcrimes asked folks to retweet his tweet if they've played a gig to less than 10 people.

Retweet if you’ve played a show for less than 10 people. — Tankcrimes (@tankcrimes) June 13, 2018

The responses have been fantastic as artists have come out to share their stories.

Too many to count. Particularly memorable one was in Burlington. We were playing to our roadie and the sound dude. Local bands had left. Then the sound dude left. We stopped after 3 songs and then the promoter appeared and screamed at us to finish the set. — Screaming Females (@Screamales) June 13, 2018

I played to two teenagers who just made out in the corner the entire set. Then they thanked us profusely and left. — Eric Sutter (@settingson) June 13, 2018

We played to three fans, opening act the Whigs, and our tour buddy Todd Haller once in State College, PA https://t.co/xNjIQ3diyX — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 14, 2018