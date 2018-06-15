Musicians Are Sharing Incredible Stories Of Their Least Attended Gigs

One Twitter thread has turned into a gold mine of musical tales.

June 15, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Features

The life of a musician may seem glamorous, but every one of them will tell you a tale that'll make you think otherwise.

That is currently being done on Twitter as numerous musicians have shared stories after the account @Tankcrimes asked folks to retweet his tweet if they've played a gig to less than 10 people.

The responses have been fantastic as artists have come out to share their stories.

 

Twitter
Music
Musicians