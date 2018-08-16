Musicians Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Tributes are beginning to pour in all across social media as musicians remember the late Aretha Franklin.

Related: Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Largely due to the work Aretha did at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, I’ve always been proud to tell people where I grew up. We’re all lucky we lived at the same time she did. — Jasoñ Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. -------------------- #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Finding out that the incredible, talented, soulful, and one and only Aretha Franklin has passed away... Rest In Peace, and thank you so much for the the music, and the inspiration you shared with us all... — reginaspektor (@respektor) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018