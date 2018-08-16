Musicians Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Artists from all around the musical spectrum are paying respect to the "Queen Of Soul."

August 16, 2018
Tributes are beginning to pour in all across social media as musicians remember the late Aretha Franklin.

