Avett Brothers Debut New Song Live on Late Night

Last night The Avett Brothers stopped by Late Night With Seth Myers to debut a new song called "Roses and Sacrifice". If you're a fan of The Avett's brotherly harmonies and beautiful heartfelt ballads, you'll be happy with the new song.

It should be released soon, but seeing that it's New Music Thursday on XRT and chances being you knock off for the night before midnight, I thought we'd share the song and performance with you.

Meanwhile, The Avetts are headlining The Concert For Hurrican Florence Relief in Greensboro, NC on November 13.