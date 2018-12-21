The Avett Brothers Share New Song "Trouble Letting Go"

The Avett Brothers just gave fans a holiday treat.

The band released a new song "Trouble Letting Go" marking the second new song the band has released in a month.

A new album from The Avett Brothers is expected in 2019 with Scott Avett telling the News Observer, “We’re aiming to release at least one more song before the year is out and continue that pace into 2019."

He added, “It’s by no means a political record, but it’s more about blatant social and political issues than ever before."

Listen to "Trouble Letting Go" below.