Get Ready For The Avocado Pool Float That'll Take Over Your Summer
Perfect for your Instagramming needs.
April 25, 2019
Avocados have been trendy for quite some time now. Why not show off your hip with the times when you head to the beach this summer?
Amazon is currently selling an avocado shaped pool float with a removable pit. Why does this exist you ask? Because... Why not!
The company behind the avocado pool float also has pineapple, cactus, and eggplant shaped pool floats for sale too. As the doctor always says, you can never have too many veggies,
https://t.co/7DTMjqJJ45— areavis (@AreavisOfficial) April 25, 2019
Summer Hit 2019: Avocado-shaped pool float#Summer #Summer19 #Summer2019 #SummerIsLove #Summerplease #avocadoland #avocados #avocado #fruits #fruit #fashion #fashionnews #Swimwear #swimmingpool #swim #pool #poolfloat #PoolParty #PoolTime #swimming #fun pic.twitter.com/L3IOJwfDIW