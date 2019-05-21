Great Scott! A Back To The Future Musical Is Coming In 2020

Where we're going, we won't need roads. All we need is a stage.

Back to the Future: The Musical is set to make its long-awaited debut at the Manchester Opera House in London on February 20th, 2020. The show aimed to premiere in 2015 to matchup with the Back To The Future II timeline, but was delayed.

Back To The Future co-writer Bob Gale told the BBC that he and Robert Zemeckis have been "trying to get this project off the ground for years."

"But good things take time and finally, the time is right. Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie," he added.

The musical won't aim to recreate the iconic movie scene for scene. Instead, Gale notes that it will retell the Back To The Future story in a brand new way.

Christopher Lloyd is also looking forward to the production saying in a statement, "Ever since Bob Gale told me about this, I've been eagerly anticipating it and, in particular, wondering what it will be like to hear Doc Brown sing... I'm only sorry I don't have a real time machine so that I could see it tomorrow!"

Unfortunately, no American performances of the musical are planned at the moment. Back to the Future: The Musical is scheduled for a 12-week run at the Manchester Opera House in London.

Check out teasers of the musical below.

Video of 1.21 GIGAWATTS! Back To The Future: The Musical | Manchester 2020