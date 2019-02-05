"Bad Lip Reading" Releases Hilarious Parody Of The NFL 2018-2019 Season
Featuring several appearances from Bears players!
February 5, 2019
One of the yearly highlights on YouTube is the Bad Lip Reading of the NFL season.
The folks behind the viral sensation released the 2018-2019 version and it features cameos from several Bears players. Eddie Jackson, Akieem Hicks, and Trey Burton all make a hilarious appearance in the video.
If you were let down by the end of the Bears season, this video will do a good job of picking up your spirits.