Watch: Phoenix & Beck Join Forces In LA For A Trio Of Songs
Phoenix dedicated the performance as an LA anthem.
Phoenix wrapped up their second of two nights in Los Angeles and brought out a hometown hero to join them for a few songs.
Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars told the crowd (via Stereogum) “I think there’s almost one LA reference in every single song that we have. So this is one of your anthems.”
They proceeded to launch into a cover of "Lost Cause" when Beck came out on stage to join them. Afterwards, they covered another Beck tune by performing "Jack-Ass."
Here's the full setlist from the show (via setlist.fm)
J-Boy
Lasso
Entertainment
Lisztomania
Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir
Long Distance Call
Role Model
Rally
Too Young / Girlfriend
Sunskrupt!
Fences
Ti amo
Armistice
Rome
If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance
Encore:
Telefono
Fior di latte
Lovelife / Lost Cause / Jack-Ass (with Beck)
1901
Ti amo di più