Watch: Phoenix & Beck Join Forces In LA For A Trio Of Songs

Phoenix wrapped up their second of two nights in Los Angeles and brought out a hometown hero to join them for a few songs.

Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars told the crowd (via Stereogum) “I think there’s almost one LA reference in every single song that we have. So this is one of your anthems.”

They proceeded to launch into a cover of "Lost Cause" when Beck came out on stage to join them. Afterwards, they covered another Beck tune by performing "Jack-Ass."

Video of Phoenix with Beck - Lovelife, Lost Cause and Jack-Ass - 9/7/18

Here's the full setlist from the show (via setlist.fm)

J-Boy

Lasso

Entertainment

Lisztomania

Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir

Long Distance Call

Role Model

Rally

Too Young / Girlfriend

Sunskrupt!

Fences

Ti amo

Armistice

Rome

If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance

Encore:

Telefono

Fior di latte

Lovelife / Lost Cause / Jack-Ass (with Beck)

1901

Ti amo di più