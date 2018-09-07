What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT
Get an inside look at how radio gets made with XRT Morning Show Producer Chris Cwiak.
XRT Morning Show Producer Chris Cwiak isn't one to be front and center of a radio show, but his impact is heard every morning on the radio. We spoke with him to get the behind the scenes look at the critical role a producer plays to a radio show, working with talent, the best and worst guests he's encountered in his career, and what to do when an interview goes south.
Topics include: What's the role of a radio producer (1:45), producing for Stan Lawrence/Terry Armour/Garry Meier (5:55), how to contribute your ideas to the show while meshing with talent (9:20), the difference between producing talk and music radio (12:35), how to book guests (15:52), the most interesting guests and interviews that go south (25:35), quick hit questions (41:40).
