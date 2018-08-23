Ben Gibbard Waxes Nostalgic With A Pack Of Mariners Baseball Cards

Ben Gibbard has been giving us the gift of Death Cab For Cutie's music for years now. Naturally, we had to return the favor and show our appreciation by gifting him a few baseball cards prior to his Studio X show.

It's a blast from the past as we handed Gibbard cards of Mariners players from the 80's, 90's, and early 00's and asked him to share his memories.

He starts out with a story of a supposed interaction between Mariners first baseman John Olerud and outfielder Rickey Henderson where Henderson didn't remember playing with Olerud, but recalled playing with someone who wore a helmet on the field. Olerud responded, "yeah Rickey, that was me!"

Unfortunately, the story isn't true, but it's fun to imagine.

Gibbard also shares memories of Harold Reynolds, Ken Griffey Jr., and of course, Ichiro.

When Ichiro was traded to the New York Yankees, Gibbard released the song "Ichiro's Theme" to thank the outfielder for all the memories in Seattle.

Gibbard's lyrics for "Ichiro's Theme" are currently in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall Of Fame.

"I technically did get in the Baseball Hall Of Fame. Not the exactly the way I was thinking I would, but I'm in there now," Gibbard joked.