How Ben Gibbard Would Make Baseball More Enjoyable

If Ben Gibbard's not on stage or in the studio, there's a good chance he's catching up on the latest happenings in the MLB. A diehard Mariners fan and baseball nut, Gibbard isn't alone in recognizing that the game in 2018 is much different than the game he grew up with.

We caught up with Gibbard prior to his Live From Studio X session at Schubas to get his thoughts on the state of baseball.

While it can be exciting to see the amount of home runs and strike outs go up in recent years, Gibbard doesn't think it's the best thing when it comes to retaining new fans.

"It's difficult to bring in new fans or hold young peoples attention if nothing is happening on the field. If everybody is striking out, hitting a home run, or walking, that doesn't make for a very exciting game." he said.

He added, "You end up in these situations where nothing happens after the 5th inning. Or, if the pitcher doesn't have it that day you end up with position players pitching, which is somewhat entertaining. But we've gotten to the point where it's too many position players pitching."

Another aspect that Gibbard would like to see baseball move away from are the unwritten rules. That showing enthusiasm should be encouraged and not punished.

"For me, the unwritten rules are tiresome... Especially the idea of not celebrating. If you hit a home run you should celebrate it instead of having to worry you're going to take one in the buttocks," Gibbard said.

Baseball is a tough sport. As Gibbard notes players are failing at a much higher rate than their succeeding. It should make those times when you do have success a celebratory one.

"I'd rather see people enjoying themselves and having a good time and celebrating their accomplishments. When you do succeed you should be able to pump your fist a bit," he said.

