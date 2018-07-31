Need a Break Between Lollapalooza Sets? Hydrate, Recycle, and Repeat!

As much as music fans might want to sprint through Lollapalooza to enjoy four days full of music, the festival can be a marathon. Trekking to each end of Grant Park to catch countless artists can be as exhausting as it is exciting. In order to sustain enough charisma and energy needed to survive Lollapalooza, it is recommendable to spend time bouncing between different pop-ups, shops, and vendors. Diversify your Lollapalooza experience by productively visiting these stops along the way.

Rock and Recycle Program

Some attendees might only visit Grant Park one weekend a year for festival festivities. For the sake of the environment, though, it is imperative to remember that Grant Park is a public plot of land that is used throughout the year for outdoor activities. Fans can preserve Grant Park and commemorate their Lollapalooza experience by participating in the Rock & Recycle program. By visiting a Rock & Recycle tent, receiving a trash bag provided by the program, and picking up trash scattered throughout Grant Park, participants can earn Lollapalooza merchandise. According to the "Local Love" page on Lollapalooza's website, in 2017 "1,116 fans earned festival swag for participating in the Rock and Recycle program."

Original Rainbow Cone

After aiding the environment and exerting energy recycling, Original Rainbow Cone is a delectable follow-up option. Located at 92nd and Western in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, Original Rainbow Cone has been a summer staple in Illinois. Lollapalooza's Chow Town states that "Original Rainbow Cone opened in 1926 when Joseph Sapp sliced five flavors of ice cream – chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet – onto a cone." Support a local business and savor a plethora of ice cream flavors.

Love, Tito's Experience

Attendees in need of a thirst-quenching beverage and a few plays off between sets at the Grant Park stage on the south end of the festival can visit the Love, Tito's Experience. Situated next to the stage at the Cocktail Lounge, Love, Tito's Experience combines an array of craft cocktail options with a way to support Bunker Labs. According to BunkerLabs.org, the not-for-profit organization helps "veterans, active duty service members, and their spouses start and grow businesses."



#DitchDisposable

Hydration is an integral facet of any festival experience. Between the forecast calling for 80-degree heat, inevitable congestion due to expansive crowds, and the potential combination of hefty drinks and treats, hydration is a direct avenue to sustaining Lollapalooza longevity. As Camelbak continues emphasizing the #DitchDisposable campaign and utilizing reusable means for hydrating, several water stations will be placed throughout Grant Park for attendees to continually stock up on H2O. The Lollapalooza map indicates where stations are located, so accessibility shouldn't be an issue.

Plot your Lollapalooza game plan by visiting https://www.lollapalooza.com/experience/