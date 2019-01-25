The Best Restaurants To Grab A Bite At Near Metro

If you've got a ticket to a show at the Metro you're already in for a great night. The legendary venue is rich with history and continues to uphold its legacy of booking great live acts to this day.

The neighborhood has changed around the venue, but one thing hasn't. Places to grab a bite to eat before or after a show.

We put together this guide of restaurants within walking distance of the venue that'll satisfy your cravings.

Hotel Zachary/Gallagher Way (3630 N. Clark Street)

Located right outside the Friendly Confines Hotel Zachary/Gallagher Way has restaurants familiar to Chicagoans alongside new creations. Whether you want pizza, tacos, American fine dining, and more, you can find it here. Plus, it's located just down the street from the venue.

Azteca Grill (3731 N. Clark Street)

If you've got a hankering for Mexican food you've found the right spot. Tacos, burritos, flautas, enchiladas, and more are available at this late night eatery making it the perfect spot to go after a concert.

Union Full Board (3473 N. Clark Street)

Specializing in Detroit-style pizza with 11 different styles to choose from. If you're not in the mood for pizza, you can choose from salads, sandwiches, and other small plates.

Aurelio’s Pizza (3801 N. Clark Street)

The Southside pizza institution recently opened up a location right in the heart of Wrigleyville. If you're in the mood for deep dish or thin crust pizza, this is the place to go.

Uncommon Ground (3800 N. Clark Street)

A neighborhood staple, Uncommon Ground was an early innovator in the farm-to-table movement. The expansive menu features fresh produce with many items.

Byron’s Hot Dogs (1017 W. Irving Park)

If you're looking for classic Chicago style streetfood this is place to go. Hot Dogs, Polish Sausage, Italian Beef, and more are all at the ready at this classic Chicago Hot Dog joint if you need a quick bite.