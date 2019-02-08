The Artists That Defined 2010's Rock & Roll

It's hard to believe, but we're almost done with the 2010's. We've heard a lot of great music this decade, but what stands out as the decade defining sound?

XRT's Ryan Arnold joins the podcast to discuss why this past decade was a transformational period for rock & roll. We also list the artists that 20-30 years from now will be looked back upon as those that defined this period of time.

Inside The Archives is available on iTunes. Subscribe to the podcast, leave a rating and a review, and listen to every episode.